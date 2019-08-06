Share:

Ministry plans to integrate vertical health programmes

ISLAMABAD (Our Staff Reporter) : The Ministry of National Health Services has prepared a plan to integrate all vertical health programmes to develop a model primary healthcare system in the country, a statement said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the ministry of NHS said that a meeting of the National Inter Agency Coordination Committee, chaired by Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, and attended by Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta, was held for in-depth discussion on current state of affairs in the national and provincial immunisation programmes.

The meeting was attended by Director General NHS Regulations and Coordination while health officials from federal and provincial EPI and PEI programmes, donors and development partners also attended the meeting.

The statement said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Health Ministry’s plan to integrate all vertical health programmes to develop a model primary healthcare system while achieving universal immunisation coverage has become a top priority agenda of the Ministry’s plan of action.

National Program Manager, EPI presented the National Plan for UIC in Islamabad while all provinces and areas including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan presented their plan of actions to achieve UIC in their respective areas as part of Universal Health Coverage (UHS) in next 3 years.

Further, the provincial programme managers presented targets to achieve Universal Immunization and public sector financial management challenges they are facing in their respective provinces.

SAPM and PMFP reviewed and scrutinized all work plans and stressed to integrate all parallel efforts to ensure optimal outcomes. Dr Zafar Mirza took cognizance of contributions by the development partners to strengthen immunization programme of Pakistan, however he reiterated that children of Pakistan are our responsibility and the Government of Pakistan would ensure all efforts to contribute and expand immunization services in sustainable manner with domestic resources in coming years.

Dr Zafar Mirza also assured advocacy to provincial chief ministers to address all financial and operational bottlenecks at provincial Level. He further urged the provincial programme managers to share ground realities so that these issues can be addressed at highest forum. Babar Bin Atta during his remarks also highlighted the need to integrate and start a joint awareness campaign for Polio and EPI to build trust in the community about importance of vaccinations and vaccine preventable diseases.

RCCI condemns use of cluster bomb along LoC

RAWALPINDI (APP) : Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry strongly condemned use of cluster bombs along LoC and violation of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir and appealed to the United Nations, OIC and the international human rights to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem appealed to the United Nations to send their special envoys and monitoring teams to analyse human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in IoK against helpless and unarmed Kashmiri Muslims.

He also urged the government to powerfully raise the issue at all international forums.

The growing tension, caused by Indian provocative policy, is not a good sign as confrontation between two nuclear powers could lead mass destruction, he added.

“Pakistani business community will continue to extend its moral support for their right to self-determination and said that the traders unanimously condemns the Indian aggression and demands the international community to take notice of this blatant violation of the international norms.”

He said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition plan and the UN-sponsored plebiscite was the only solution to this issue. President RCCI said that traders always stand with Kashmiri people and would always vocal for their right to self-determination.