ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has announced to step down as President of PDCA and urged the association to appoint former president Saleem Karim as new President.

Latif was president of Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) and he has decided to step down as PDCA chief. Talking to The Nation, Latif said: “After shifting to Islamabad, I don’t think that I will have time to look after the affairs of the association and I don’t feel good to keep holding the job for the sake of office. Another major issue, which I had been feeling for quite some time, was that the association was not giving the respect and has completely sidelined pioneer of disabled cricket in Pakistan Saleem Karim.

“I met with Saleem few days back in Karachi and informed him about my decision. It is not possible for me to carry on as PDCA president any more. I have always advocated principles and never believe in disrespect. I wish good luck to Pakistan disabled team, which is presently in England to play 5-nation series and hope, they will return with title,” Latif concluded.