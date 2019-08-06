Share:

Authorities in the United States (US) are calling the two mass attacks in the just the last few days, one at the Gilroy Garlic Festival and another at a Walmart in El Paso ‘domestic terrorism’. They still refuse to acknowledge these two incidents as cases of white supremacist terrorism. How many more attacks need to be carried out for the US government to categorise such shootings and massacres as acts of white supremacist terrorism?

And the irony of all ironies is that the US President Donald Trump refuses to view white nationalism as a worldwide threat. But is it surprising? No, not at all! Trump himself came to power by fanning the flames of white supremacist ideology during his political rallies.

Congress refuses to recognise the white supremacist threat. Nor do the legislators acknowledge it as a movementof hateful ideology. There is more to the rise in crimes driven by white supremacist ideology. Racism manifesting itself in the white supremacist ideology is again on the rise in the US.

Racism, however, this time, is not limited to the blacks only. Muslims, Asians, Africans, Hispanics and migrants all are the victims of the new racism fuelled by the rhetoric of the US president. According to The New York Times, white extremist shooters have now killed at least 63 people in the United States over the past 18 months.

Do people have any hope that the government will do all that is necessary to counter white terrorism?

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) supervisor Dace Gomez explains this for us. He says, “There’s some reluctance among agents to bring forth an investigation that targets what the president perceives as his base.” Considering his remarks, it seems there is no stopping to the white violence in the foreseeable future. And why surprise if the white supremacists tear the American society apart by depriving it of all its diversity.