Karachi - For the third time in the ongoing session, the Sindh Assembly sitting on Tuesday lasted for hardly a minute as Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari adjourned the session without taking any agenda owing to lack of quorum. The sitting was scheduled to be started at 2 pm but as many as two members were present in the house when the Deputy Speaker began it at 02:05pm. The absence of the quorum irked Rehana who adjourned the house till Friday at 2:30 pm without taking any agenda item. “Today is a private members day but no one is there to present his business in house,” Rehana stated before adjourning the house hardly a minute after its start. It may be noted here that this was the third time in ongoing session that the chair adjourned the house without taking any business as similar decision was made on June 28 and July 12.