LAHORE (PR) Sapphire Retail Limited, Pakistan’s leading fashion-house, has introduced environment-friendly, canvas bags. The canvas bags, which are made from 100% leftover fabric, are available in all Sapphire retail outlets from 6th August, 2019. The canvas bags are being launched as part of the brand’s Independence Day campaign and will be available to customers on purchase of a Sapphire product for a limited time period. The bags are purposefully designed to carry up to three kilogram in weight so that they can be used for multiple purposes.