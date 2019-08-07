Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over a review petition, praying his disqualification on the basis of dual nationality.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case filed by Roshan Ali Buriro.

During the course of proceedings, advocate Hamid Khan, counsel for the petitioner, said Murad Ali Shah submitted a false declaration while submitting his nomination papers for the 2013 election. Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that a court declaration regarding Article 62 is required on the issue. Upon this, Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that a court order suffices as a court declaration.

Every electoral candidate provides a declaration to the returning officer and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution applies to any declarations that are not based on the truth, he added.

The court after initial hearing of the review petition accepted the petition and issued notice to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

Earlier this year, the SC dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh’s chief minister.