Egypt

Baking bread the 21st century way looks daunting enough, but Seamus Blackley, a physicist, video game designer and serious bread nerd, has taken it one step further.

As he recounts on Twitter, Blackley gathered dormant yeast from ancient Egyptian pots, reactivated it and, using grains similar to those used thousands of years ago, and he baked a delicious-looking loaf, complete with the hieroglyph for “loaf of bread.”

The project isn’t without precedent. In May, scientists used 5,000-year-old yeast to brew beer.

The endeavor was a bit lengthy and required the help of Egyptologist Serena Love and microbiologist Richard Bowman.

Blackley didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but you can read through his whole story in his Twitter feed. We’ve included some of the highlights below.

“Using a nondestructive process and careful sterile technique, we believe we can actually capture dormant yeasts and bacteria from inside the ceramic pores of ancient pots,” Blackley said in a tweet thread.

Blackley tried to keep his ingredients as similar as possible to what would’ve been used 4,500 years ago. Eventually, he had to switch to 21st century technology, but it worked.