Wah Cantt-Cantonment Police booked a shopkeeper for attempting to sexually assault a minor boy in Lalazar area on Tuesday.

Bashrat while lodging a report with the police said that his 10-year-old son went to a shop on Liaquat road to purchase some food items where the shopkeeper Noor Khan attempted to sexually assault him by downing the shutter of his shop. He further added that this son managed to escape.

Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Syed Imran Haider said that after medical examination of the victim, police arrested the accused Noor Khan after registration of a case against him under sections 377 and 511 of Pakistan Panel Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, students and teachers of University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila on Tuesday took to the streets against Indian decision to revoke special status of Kashmir. The staffers and students of the university condemned revocation of special status of Kashmir by India. Addressing a gathering organised by the different students’ bodies, the speakers said that they stood in solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. In his address, Vice chancellor UET Taxila Dr Inayt urged the world to play its role in solution of Kashmir dispute. On this occasion, the UET also organised a walk on the campus, led by the VC. A human chain was also formed and one-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to Kashmiri martyrs. A large number of students of different faculties, deans, chairmen, teachers, administrative staff and faculty participated in the walk.