KARACHI - Spokesman for Sindh government and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Sindh government strongly condemned the Indian aggression across the Line of Control and revocation of Article 370. Wahab said that it was am unlawful act. He said this while talking to the media outside Sindh Assembly building on Tuesday. The adviser said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the first person to raise the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations. Following that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari kept on raising their voice for fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people vigorously, he added.