SARGODHA - Six labourers buried to death under a gigantic rock at a stone crushing site here in 126/SB Gummon village on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, labourers were busy drilling rock with a heavy drill machine in stone crushing site at 126-SB Gummon village. Suddenly a heavy rock tumbled down on them from upper side of the hill, burying them underneath. On information, rescue teams rushed to the site and pulled five dead bodies including 15-year-old Muhammad Yaqoob, Rashid Maseeh, Sherzada, Faryad Khan and Zulfiqar out from the heap of stone while body of sixth worker is being searched for till filing of this report.

All of deceased persons belonged to Chiniot district. Meanwhile, work was stopped in the whole stone crushing area while labourers staged a protest against the incident. The protesters blamed the Mines Department, Social Security, Labour Welfare and other departments concerned for the incident, saying that lack of safety measures at the site often claim lives of workers. They also condemned the labour unions for their inaction, regretting that the union failed to ensure welfare of the labourers and their families.