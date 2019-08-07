Share:

Lahore - An accountability court on Tuesday remanded Punjab Sports Board Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmad Shah in NAB custody for 14 days. Shah will be presented before the court on August 20. The suspect has been arrested on the charges of embezzlement in the Punjab Youth Festival funds. In June 2019, NAB arrested Usman Anwar, a former director-general of the Punjab Sports Board. On the next day, an accountability court granted his 14-day physical remand to the NAB. The suspects are accused of violating the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules in award of contracts and of embezzling Punjab Youth Festival funds. In LDA housing scheme scam, the court extended judicial remand of former LDA DG Ahad Cheema.