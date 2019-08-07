Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Peer Syed Ali Gaillani, custodian of Bari Imam shrine, as Central President for Peace Commit­tee of Interfaith Harmony. In this regard, Central Chairman of Committee Ala­ma Ayaz Hashmi visited the Bari Imam shrine and held a meeting with Peer Ali Gaillani on Tuesday. On the occasion, Alama Hashmi handed over the appoint­ment notification to Peer Ali Gaillani. Thanking the PM for his appointment, Peer Gaillani said that he will work hard for peace and interfaith harmony in the country. He also said that to achieve this mission, he would join hands with all religious leaders of the country to bring all schools of thought on one plat­form as well as to discourage the nefarious designs of our enemy.