LAHORE (PR) TCL, the Global No. 2 TV Brand for the year 2018 and leading consumer electronics company, has announced the launch of its brand new TV Series, the P8S 4K UHD Android TV™. The P8S TV stands out with its full-screen, near Bezel-less design and metallic frame, pushing the visual experience to the next level. It supports advanced visual and audio technologies offering an immersive viewing experience. The P8S features vivid picture quality supported by the new HDR10+ and HLG display technologies and adds on WCG that allow the TV to display in excess of 1 Billion Colors.