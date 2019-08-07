Share:

SHARAQPUR-The staff and students of Dar-e-Arqam School Sharaqpur stood in solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. They vehemently condemned human rights violations by Indian occupying forces, saying that the UN Security Council must stop India from oppressing innocent Kashmiris. They also stressed the need for extending continuous support to Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination. “Freedom is the inalienable right of every human being and Kashmiris cannot be deprived of this right,” they stated.