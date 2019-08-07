Share:

BADIN - A 14-year old boy of Turk community was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint by four teenage boys in Badin. The police was avoiding arresting involved suspects and trying to give them favour by removing their names from the case, victim’s parents alleged. According to details, a 14-year-old boy, Tanveer Turk, resident of Village Haji Hashim Khaskheli, approached Badin police with the complaint that he was subjected to gang raped by four boys including his relative Sikander Turk and some more his accomplices at gunpoint when he was returning back to his home last night after completing his work at shop of the tailor. The victim said the suspects threatened him to use the recorded video for blackmailing his family and pressurised him to make the ordeal secret otherwise they would upload the video on social media. The victim told that he belonged to poor family and used to work on the shop of local tailor in the Badin city. When the victim’s father, Anwar Turk said that the co-accused held his hostage at gunpoint and took him to unknown place near Thar bypass, where suspects sodomised his son and recorded the video to blackmail his family. On the other hand, according to Badin police officials, police registered an FIR inducting the section 377/34 PPC of the incident when no one accused arrested till filling the report, among those suspects who nominated by the victim in his complaint. The parents of victim, citizens and members of civil society appealed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badin, Chief Minister Sindh and other high authorities to take notice of the incident and provide justice to the family.