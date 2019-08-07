Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Urban Unit in collaboration with Planning & Development Department is organising Launch Ceremony of ‘Punjab Spatial Strategy– The Business Plan of Punjab’ on Thursday (August 8) here at a local hotel in Lahore. The Punjab Spatial Strategy (PSS) - developed as part of Jobs and Competitiveness (J&C) Programme of Planning & Development Board and the World Bank Group, is a key strategic initiative of the Punjab government. PSS has been prepared by an elaborate effort on part of the Urban Unit - carefully crafting the contours for development in the province.