LAHORE - City traffic police department on Tuesday launched a full-fledged campaign “Clean and Green Punjab” to create awareness among the masses. Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik along with Punjab DG (Health) formally launched the campaign at Liberty Market in Lahore on Tuesday. A large number of traffic policemen, health department officials, and members of the civil society were also present on this occasion. As part of the campaign, at least 5,000 banners would be displayed on moving vehicles including auto-rickshaws to educate people about the importance of cleanliness and tree plantation in the province. SSP Liaqat Ali Malik after inaugurating the campaign told reporters that the basic purpose of the campaign is to educate people about the clean environment so that every person could play an important role to build a clean and beautiful environment.