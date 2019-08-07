Share:

LAHORE - Traffic wardens on Tuesday arrested two robbers after a brief chase and recovered nine sacrificial goats from their vehicle. Both the suspects, identified as Ramazan and Arif, were handed over to the local police for further interrogation. A police spokesman said that the bandits loaded nine goats in a private car and managed to escape without paying cash to a poor vendor and his wife in Green Town. The couple made hue and cry and appealed to traffic wardens at a nearby duty-point for recovery of the goats. The traffic wardens immediately started chasing the vehicle and arrested both the bandits. According to police, the arrested bandits had a criminal history. They were sent to the lockup after the police registered a criminal case against them. The family paid special thanks to the policemen for timely action and recovery of the goats.