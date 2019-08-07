Share:

OKARA-In reaction to the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution by New Delhi, hundreds of students, teachers, administrative staff and media persons marched within the vast premises of the University of Okara (UoO) to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally was led by Vice Chancellor Dr Zakria Zakar. Addressing the rally, Dr Zakar said, “We demand law of humanity for the land of humans. The issue of Kashmir cannot be overlooked. The international human rights organisations and legal bodies should come forward to persuade the Indian government to resort to a lawful solution to the problem.” The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards. They chanted slogans against the Indian intervention and aggression in Kashmir and demanded right to self-determination for the Kashmiris. The tensions between India and Pakistan rose earlier this week when the Indian government introduced a constitutional amendment, revoking the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the foreign policy experts, the objective behind this move is to pave the way for sending large number of settlers to the state and eventually changing its demographics on the lines of Israel. Over the last few days, thousands of Indian soldiers and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the valley, adding to the whopping 600,000 already stationed in a place widely referred to as the most militarised region on earth. This ‘constitutional aggression’ came into effect following the American President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir conflict.