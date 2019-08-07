Share:

In a morning show, we came to know that depression and anxiety occur due to spicy food nowadays. This statement has been given by Urwa and Mawra the guest of of morning show while promoting their upcoming clothing brand UXM.

Upon this statement, many people raise the question about the research of this statement. People actually wanted to have the answer of this uneducated statement. Following is the statement of both sisters.

In a clip that has now gone viral, both sisters share how one’s mental health is affected by ‘what food you’re putting inside your system’.

“Aaj kal kitne maslay hain, ke yar depression hogaya, mental ‘disease’ hogai, it’s all because of food! Aur koi reason hi nahi hai. (We hear so many people say that they are suffering from depression, they have mental ‘disease’, it’s all because of food. There’s no other reason),” Urwa can be heard saying in the clip.

“It’s what you put in your body,” Mawra added.

Many called out the two for their ‘uneducated’ statement.

“Prof Dr Urwa Hocaine and Prof Dr Mawra Hocaine telling the real risk factor of depression and anxiety,” one user wrote.

"Height of ignorance. Depression and other mental illnesses have several causes, such as trauma, genetics, environmental triggers etc. What you eat is NOT the only thing that causes depression. Urwa and Mawra, please do your research before saying such statements,” said one.

It’s high time celebs take responsibility for what they might say on national television.

So, the root cause of depression and mental health isn’t just-food!