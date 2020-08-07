Share:

Peshawar - Around 29,000 Levies and Khassadar personnel have been merged into the regular police force since merger of the FATA districts into KP, says KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi.

The IGP told The Nation in an interview the major challenge being faced by the KP police was training of cops of newly merged districts as well as building infrastructure for them. He said for the first time, he authorised the station house officers (SHOs) to be the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) to enable them to better manage expenditures of their respective police stations.

“Earlier, an officer of SP level used to be a DDO. But now we decentralized the power. Now SHOs would not need to use corrupt practices but at least they would be able to fulfil the financial needs of their police stations from the government resources,” the IGP added.

“The major challenges are terrorism, street crimes, narcotics and the merger process of the tribal police. I believe that terrorism incidents and street crimes have been controlled to a great extent, but now we are working more on narcotics elimination and the merger and training of the tribal cops,” he added.

Sharing the data, he said since beginning of year 2020, the KP police had seized 11081kg charas, 920kg opium, 557kg heroin, 851kg ice and 2107 litres liquor.

Similarly, he said, terrorism incidents had witnessed a decline since the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 344 terrorists from various regions of the provincAe during the current year so far.

He said the police had also seized smuggling goods worth Rs.420.92 million in the province since start of 2020.

He said smuggled items worth Rs.141 million were seized in Peshawar, items worth Rs.151 million in Mardan, Rs.85 million of smuggle goods in Kohat, Rs.40 million worth of items in Bannu and Rs.0.14 million worth of smuggled items were seized in Malakand region.

“The FATA used to have heroin factories and drugs and this is the reason that drugs used to be smuggled from there to KP and other parts of the country. With their merger into KP now, the war against drugs has started and hopefully the drug smuggling and its abuse has started to be on a decline now,” he said.

He said that around 28 police stations would be set up in the newly merged districts, of which 25 would be constructed with government funds and three with assistance from donors.

He said that training of 360 Levies personnel from the NMDs had started at various police lines of the province while so far, 60 vehicles with modern weapons had also been given to the police force in tribal districts.

“Currently, the Levies personnel being trained include 60 from Khyber and FR Peshawar, 70 each from Bajaur and Mohmand districts, 60 from FR Kohat, Orakzai and Kurram, 40 from FR Bannu, FR Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan and 60 personnel from FR DI Khan, FR Tank and South Waziristan,” he said.

The IGP said that all of 360 trainees were being trained at police lines in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Buner, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan districts.