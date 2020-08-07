Share:

PESHAWAR - All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation has rejected announcement made by education ministers in the news conference about reopening of all schools in the country on September 15.

The federation president urged the government to announce reopening of schools from August 15. He said that private schools would be compelled to reopen their institutions on their own if government did not pay heed to their repeated requests. He said in a statement that a legal cell had been set up to ensure protection for the private educational institutions which would be reopened on August 15. He said a long march would be held if the government created impediments for the private educational institutions.

He said that private schools should also be opened like other institutions under the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said about 70 million students in the country were deprived of their basic right. He said their demand to immediately reopen educational institutes had gained momentum after visible decline in Corona cases in Pakistan.

The announcement by the private schools came a day after a meeting chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood in the federal capital on video-link decided to reopen all schools on September 15.

During the meeting of the education ministers, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had proposed reopening of educational institutions from September 01. However, the proposal was not supported by other participants of the meeting.