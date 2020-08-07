Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Abdul Majid has said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's narrative about Kashmir is the voice of every Kashmiri.

Chaudhry Majid said on Friday that Chairman Bilawal's speech in the national assembly about plebiscite represented Kashmiri voice for which the Kashmiri thank him.

He said after Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is an effective and strong voice of Kashmiris. The only way for independence for Kashmir is the plebiscite.

Ch Abdul Majid said chairman PPP has a principled stance about plebiscite which has given strength to the democratic struggle of Kashmiri people.

He said that if Asif Ali Zardari was president of Pakistan now and a government of PPP then Modi could not have taken such a step. Pakistan Peoples Party is steadfast on its principled stance from day one.

Ch Abdul Majid said Kashmiri pray that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari comes in the government and represents Kashmiris worldwide.