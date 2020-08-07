Share:

Cartoons are a source of entertainment and they also help develop the children’s creativity. The theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking once said that “I like physics, but I love cartoons”. Cartoons increase the vocabulary of children as well, and their creativity is enhanced once they look at the beautiful animated scenes. Each episode is based on a lesson, through which children learn morals and life lessons.

Addiction to watching cartoons might affect eyesight and cause cognitive issues. There also some violent characters in cartoons, and the aggressive moods might adversely affect the mental health of kids. Children should watch cartoons for the sake of entertainment and as a way to enhance knowledge and imagination and spark creativity.

ENGINEER WAQAR BADAR

KANDHRO,

Larkana.