LAHORE - A crime meeting of Cantt Division Police was held under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed here on Thursday. DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar and SSP Operations Faisal Shahzad, all SPs and SDPOs of the Cantt Division were present in the meeting.

Chief of Lahore Police reviewed in detail the performance of Cantt Division for six months.

The performance of operations, investigation, CIA, Dolphin and AVLS was also reviewed in the meeting.

SDPOs of all city divisions were asked to respond to the poor performance in arresting the accused, while DSP CIA Javed Siddique, DSP Misrishah Ghulam Dastgir, DSP Shahdara Iftikhar Ahmed Waria and DSP Sobay Khan were issued show-cause notices for poor performance.

Zulfiqar Hameed has directed Incharge Investigations to issue show-cause notices for not submitting DNA samples in time in the sexual assault case.

He further added to continue doing swap, combing and intelligence-based operations at crime hotspots and other sensitive areas. Action should be taken against those who spread religious strife during Muharram. Intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements involved in the nefarious drug trade should be intensified and arrests of murderers, attempted murder and robbery and A-category notorious criminals should be ensured.

Ensure registration of records and make full use of police gadgets, hotel eye, travel eye and e-post software.

Similarly, violators of Travel Eye and Hotel Eye software should be dealt severely. He directed the DSP Dolphin to set up an effective patrolling system by identifying crime hotspot areas.