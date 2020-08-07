Share:

ISLAMABAD - After the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad’s failure in cleaning rainwater and natural drains before the start of monsoon season, now the Capital Development Authority stepped in the process.

CDA has launched a special operation on Thursday to clean all the rainwater and natural drains of Islamabad. Apart from the CDA, ICT Administration and the MCI are also participating in this special operation.

The special operation has been started following directions of Chairman Capital Development Authority.

CDA’s Member Planning and Engineering Dr. Shahid Mahmood has been appointed as head of this operation and he will check the whole process.

In this special operation, dirt and garbage will be removed from all the rainwater and natural drains flowing in the city of Islamabad so that all the drains of Islamabad can be cleaned and restored in their natural form.

Machinery of other sectors besides MPO Directorate is being used for complete cleaning of these rainwater and natural drains. In the rainy season, the flow of water in these rainwater and natural drains is affected due to dirt and garbage and the residents of the surrounding areas remain under constant threat of floods due to water over-flow due to blockade caused by dirt and garbage.

This special operation has been started by cleaning the drains flowing in Sector F-7 of Islamabad. Through this special operation, all the rainwater and natural drains of Islamabad will be cleaned so that these drains do not pose any threat to citizens during rainy season. By this operation, the rainwater and natural drains will be restored to their natural form.

Simultaneously, Capital Development Authority is working to hire the services of a consultant to find a permanent solution of rain and drain water in nullahs in Islamabad.

The consultant will provide solutions to this problem which will help CDA make these drains trouble free and an addition to beauty of Islamabad.