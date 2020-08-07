Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start special drive to target encroachments established beyond the plot lines.

During this drive, obstructions on the roads and streets, barbed wires and fences erected around the buildings, car sheds/parking and security apparatus, lawns and gardens, animals and birds cages, electric generators placed beyond plot lines and encroachments at the green belts and open spaces will be targeted. Furthermore, during this drive illegal utilisation of state land in front of buildings including high-rises, commercial, industrial, institutional, government buildings, and residences etc. in sectorial areas of Islamabad will be targeted.

Special anti-encroachment drive will be participated by the all concerned departments including ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, MCI and other concerned formations. Letters in this regard have also been forwarded to all concerned departments.