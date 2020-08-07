Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Thursday approved four projects worth Rs16.11 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs44.172 billion to ECNEC for consideration. Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan approved four projects worth Rs16.112 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs44.172 billion to ECNEC for consideration. Additional Secretary Planning Humair Karem, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to energy, culture, sports & tourism, transport & communication, food & agriculture and governance were presented in the CDWP meeting. A project related to Energy titled “Establishment of 48 MW Jagran Hydropower Station Phase-11 District Neelum, AJK” worth Rs11372.135 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval. The proposed project envisage construction of 48 MW Jagran Hydro Power Station. The project is a run-off river type and located in District Neelum. A project related to culture Sports and Tourism namely “Heritage & Urban Regeneration in Lahore Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer zone” worth Rs3655 million was approved in the meeting. The project envisages restoration and preservation of various components of Lahore Fort along with rehabilitation, reconnection of Fort with Walled City and up-gradation of outskirts. Three projects related to Transport & Communication were also presented in the meeting. First project titled “Rehabilitation of Pasni Fish Harbor Project” worth Rs1454.98 million, Second project namely “Infrastructure up-gradation of Karachi shipyard & Engineering works Ltd” worth Rs7789.2 million, third project titled “Construction of Road from Zeyara to Dabori, District Orakzai” worth Rs3217 million were approved in the meeting. A project related to Food & Agriculture namely “Locust Emergency and Food Security Project” worth Rs32800 million was referred to ECNEC. The project aims to enhance food security and growth of the sector by controlling locust outbreak, strengthening the national food security system and mitigate negative social and economic impact associated with locust attack.