Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while disclosing that he will be visiting different areas to review flood-related arrangements, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Secretary Irrigation that necessary steps be taken, according to the approved plan, to deal with possible floods and necessary arrangements should be given final shape immediately. The Irrigation Department should ensure taking necessary arrangements in an organised manner and implementation on flood-related SOPs be ensured, he said, adding that availability of human resources and necessary machinery be ensured. The CM made it clear that any negligence in the arrangements for dealing with the possible floods will not be tolerated. He directed that organized steps should be taken for safety from financial and human losses in areas where floods are expected.