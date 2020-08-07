Share:

LAHORE - Amid ever soaring prices of wheat flour and sugar, the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday took yet another notice of the problem sustaining for the last over three months.

Over a dozen notices taken so far by the chief minister to penalize the profiteers have yielded no results. The mafia controlling this trade is fleecing the public with impunity while the government machinery seems quite helpless before the mighty cartels.

According to an official handout, Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed strong indignation over artificial increases in the rates of sugar and flour and directed the administration and food department to take action against the hoarders and illegal profiteers.

He has also directed to improve the supply of sugar and flour along with their availability in open markets at fixed rates. Any delay in the availability of sugar and flour will not be tolerated and permission will not be granted to sell sugar and flour at exorbitant rates, he warned.

The CM has also directed Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, in a letter, to review the stocks, supply and rates of sugar and flour by visiting divisional headquarters and weekly reports be submitted to the CM Office.