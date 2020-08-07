Share:

ABBOTABAD - Com­missioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsood on Thursday chaired a meet­ing to discuss tree planta­tion-related issues. During the meeting which was at­tended by officials of the district departments, the commissioner was briefed about performance of concerned departments and preparations for up­coming tree plantation drive. Expressing satis­faction over perpetration, the commissioner urged all departments especially the forest department to actively pursue tree plan­tation drive to plant more trees and ensure healthy environment for citizens. He also underlined the need for engaging citi­zens to grow maximum trees and added effective coordination should be ensured among all stake­holders in this regard. He also issued directives to the Galiyat Develop­ment Authority in order to make tree plantation drive a complete success. Later,the commissioner took round to Shimla Hills in connection with Mon­soon tree plantation cam­paign. He also reviewed preparations of forest de­partment, TMA, Wasa and agriculture department for tree plantation drive. Conservator Forest and Deputy Commissioner Ab­botabad briefed the com­missioner about places which had been identified for plantation.