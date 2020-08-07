Share:

Islamabad/Karachi - Pakistan on Thursday reported another 1,772 coronavirus recoveries during the past 24 hours, according to government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus in the country. With the new recoveries, the total has risen to 256,058.

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 281,863 with 727 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 6,035 deaths had been reported from the disease with 21 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 256,058 patients had been recovered while 809 are in critical condition. He added total 2,058,872 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 15,001 tests were conducted. He said 122,373 cases were reported from Sindh, 93,847 from Punjab, 34,359 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,141 from Islamabad, 2,234 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,793 from Balochistan and 2,116 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 6,132 active cases were reported from Sindh, 6,453 from Punjab, 3,087 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,141 from Islamabad, 333 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,399 from Balochistan and 225 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 2,245 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,162 from Punjab, 1,215 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 167 from Islamabad, 55 from Gilgit Baltistan, 136 from Balochistan and 55 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 113,996 patients had recovered in Sindh, 85,232 in Punjab, 30,057 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,833 in Islamabad, 1,846 in Gilgit Baltistan, 10,258 in Balochistan and 1,836 in AJK.

Punjab Thursday reported 276 coronavirus cases and five deaths during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus. The provincial total has risen to 93,847 while the death toll is 2,162.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Thursday collectively reported 46 coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours.

Data from the government’s Covid-19 portal shows that of these, 19 cases were reported in Islamabad, 16 in GB and 11 in AJK. No new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Separately, Sindh reported 386 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the provincial tally to 122,759.

Moreover, the Chief Minister House said in a statement that five more persons died due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the province now stands at 2,250.

Meanwhile, schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opened on Thursday for administrative and teaching staff members in order to prepare for resumption of classes next month in line with the standard operating procedures.

Only a limited number of staff members have been allowed to resume work so that social distancing can be observed.

The staff members will be required to observe all laid down SOPs issued by the government.

“Any violation of SOPs may result in the immediate closure of schools and/or punitive action against delinquent staff members,” the education department said.