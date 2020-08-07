Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday allowed resumption of domestic flight operations from all national airports after the country witnessed a drastic decline in new coronavirus cases. The government has allowed “domestic flight operations to/from all airports”, said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman of Aviation Division, in a statement. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, the government had suspended all domestic and international flight operations in March to contain the spread of deadly virus in the country. However, the flight operations have not been allowed from five airports in Balochistan including Turbat, Panjgur, Dalbadin, Zhob, and Pasni, two airports in Sindh including Moenjodaro, and Nawabshah and Bahawalpur airport in Punjab, the statement added. According to the statement, all operators will be required to implement the established guidelines, and SOPs, and seek prior schedule approval from the competent authority. Moreover, cargo, special flights and private aircraft operations will also be available for all airports subject to compliance with relevant SOPs, the Aviation Division said.

In May, the government had announced resumption of limited domestic flight operations from five national airports due to the growing demand of the passengers and to fulfil domestic needs.