LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday said that fish market would soon be relocated out of the city to some appropriate place and all possible facilities would be provided in this market for doing business.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday, to review matters pertaining to relocating fish market and relevant recommendations.

During the meeting, Fish Market Lahore General Secretary Rai Muhammad Akhtar apprised the minister about sewerage and other problems of fish market and requested him to provide a substitute place to relocate the fish market.

He said they would themselves undertake its construction work.

Aslam Iqbal directed to submit the fish market relocation plan within one week and added that the model of Karachi fish market should also be reviewed while formulating the relocation plan.

The minister directed that sewerage and other problems of fish market must be resolved on preferential basis.