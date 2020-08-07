Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday criticised the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding Saudi Arabia and called it “an irresponsible statement.” The meeting that met under the chair of opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif said that the Foreign Minister should know that Islamabad has had historical and strategic relations with Riyadh. The meeting condemns the “irresponsible statement of Foreign Minister about Saudi Arabia and makes it clear that Riyadh always stood by Islamabad in times of need”, said the resolution unanimously approved by the parliamentary party meeting.