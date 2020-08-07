Share:

ISLAMABAD - : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted a gang of car lifters and recovered 10 cars worth over Rs30 million, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal to accelerate efforts against auto-thieves and car-lifters.

Following his directions, special teams were constituted under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali, along with other officials.

These teams achieved a success and apprehended three members of a car lifters gang identified as Shahab s/o Zafran resident of Sawati Patak Peshawar, Ramzan alias Haji s/o Nazeer Ahmed resident of Abbottabad and Basit alias Basta s/o Mukhtair Ali resident of Maloot Statin Rawalpindi.

Police team recovered 10 stolen cars and from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these vehicles from various areas of twin cities and later selling them in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons in various police stations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.