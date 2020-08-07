Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the government was grateful to all the religious leaders for their exemplary role and cooperation in promoting religious harmony. It is hoped that this ideal harmony would be maintained during Muharram-ul-Haram. He was presiding over the Muharram security review meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat with the Peace Committees of Gujranwala Division, here on Thursday. Raja Basharat urged the Ulemas to work together to thwart the possible conspiracies of external and internal miscreants and to strictly implement the security plan, gatherings schedules and fixed routes agreed upon by the district administration.

He said that special care should be taken of coronavirus SOPs in Muharram gatherings and processions.

He said that control rooms would be set up at provincial and district levels for effective implementation of

the security plan.

He said calling Rangers and banning pillion riding and mobile phones during Ashura was also under consideration.

Ulemas from all schools of thought said that they were in touch with each other and there was perfect religious harmony in Gujranwala division.

They suggested that there should be strict monitoring of unauthentic religious content on social media.

They urged strict enforcement of laws to curb cybercrime.

He assured that there would be a zero-tolerance policy on cybercrime and religious hate content on social media.

He said that the Punjab government was taking further steps to curb cybercrime.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Khan, Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Saeed-ul- Hassan, IG Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Special Branch and concerned officers were also present while Gujranwala Division Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioners, DPOs and Ulema participated via video link.