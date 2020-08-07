Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the government is in a strong position inside and outside of the Parliament and the opposition cannot pressurize us.

He was talking to President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, MNA Faizullah Kamoka and other delegates from various districts who called on him in Governor House Lahore on Friday. Political and national matters came under discussion during this meeting.

Governor Punjab said that all stakeholders of the country are on the same page and they are working together for the progress and prosperity of the country. All those involved in political point-scoring will be disappointed. He said that our priority is to serve the people of Pakistan and we are providing relief to the public. He said that we will not let those elements succeed who are trying to weaken the system of the country.

Ch Sarwar said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, this is the first government in the history of Pakistan taking practical steps for introducing reforms in national institutions. We are eliminating political interference in order to strengthen these institutions, he said.

He said that Pakistan is still facing the repercussions of failed policies of previous political leaders. Corruption has had disastrous effects on Pakistan’s economy in particular and on other institutions in general. He said the PTI government is introducing transparency by eliminating corruption on every level. Elimination of corruption is necessary to strengthen the economy, he added.

Governor Punjab said that it is a huge diplomatic success of Pakistan that the Security Council has discussed Kashmir again. Pakistan is moving forward on every platform including the diplomatic ones. He said that the issue of Kashmir must be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations. India has learnt Nazi-like politics and use of pellet guns on innocent Kashmiris from Israel.

He said that the American Parliamentarians have written a letter to Eliot Angel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Michael Mccaul, Former Chairman of Homeland Security Committee about the illegal restrictions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir. He said that it is welcoming that Amnesty International is demanding an end to illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

Ch Sarwar reiterated that it is time that the Human Right organizations should raise voice against the atrocities and oppression in Kashmir. The international peace organizations should pressurize India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions because peace in this region is not possible without the solution of Kashmir dispute, he noted.