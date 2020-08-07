Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Senior Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Government has given subsidy on wheat in order to facilitate the masses.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at the conference room of Commis­sioner Office here today. He said that quota of flour mills involved in the inter pro­vincial supply of flour from subsidized wheat would be revoked. He urged the Food Department and district ad­ministrations to play their role in ensuring the sale of flour at fixed prices through improved monitoring.

He also directed to take stern action against hoard­ing and overpricing of wheat flour. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudary briefed Se­nior Minister Punjab on availability of flour and sug­ar in the division and steps were being taken against coronavirus.

Ehsaas Program, anti-dengue drive, locust control, plantation campaign, ar­rangements for Moharram-ul-Haram and development projects were undergoing in the division.