LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the cabinet meeting on dengue prevention at the Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

Present on the occasion were Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hassan Jaffery, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (retired), Mohammad Usman, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, whereas Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video link.

Present in the meeting were representative of Police, Livestock Department, Directorate General Public Relations, Lahore Waste Management Company, Local Government, Special Branch, DHA, Civil Aviation and other departments.

Secretary PSH Department Captain (retired), Usman Younis apprised the minister and different issues in the district.

The Minister said, “The Government is taking tangible steps to control polio, corona and dengue. All the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will personally supervise the dengue prevention activities. The surveillance systems will be enhanced in endemic districts. No laxity in work will be tolerated.

The Minister said that institutions will have to make collaborative efforts to control dengue.

She said, “Action may be initiated against officials responsible for fake reporting. There was a reduction in cases by implementing the framework developed according to vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The dengue surveillance activities may be scaled up in Punjab. The dengue prevention activities are being directly monitored”.