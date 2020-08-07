Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shib­li Faraz on Thursday said the government was well aware of the problems of the media in­dustry and was working to re­solve them in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's direc­tives. Advertising dues were be­ing paid on priority basis, and Rs 740 million had been paid in this regard, he said during a vid­eo link talk. The minister said the whole world was suffering from economic instability due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which had also negative effects on Pakistan's economy. The na­tion would have to face the diffi­cult situations together, he said. He also said the media has not only created awareness among the people but also provid­ed employment to thousands of families. The media was an important pillar of the soci­ety and the government would take all possible steps to devel­op the industry and protect the rights of journalists, he added. The government would take steps to address the issue of print media tax refunds, Shib­li Faraz assured.