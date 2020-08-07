ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the government was well aware of the problems of the media industry and was working to resolve them in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives. Advertising dues were being paid on priority basis, and Rs 740 million had been paid in this regard, he said during a video link talk. The minister said the whole world was suffering from economic instability due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which had also negative effects on Pakistan's economy. The nation would have to face the difficult situations together, he said. He also said the media has not only created awareness among the people but also provided employment to thousands of families. The media was an important pillar of the society and the government would take all possible steps to develop the industry and protect the rights of journalists, he added. The government would take steps to address the issue of print media tax refunds, Shibli Faraz assured.
