Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has taken notice of pending matters regarding the public sector universities of Punjab. To deal with pending cases, Governor Punjab has formed a seven-member committee headed by Provincial Minister Raja Yasir Hamayun.

According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar chaired a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors of Public Universities in the Governor House on Thursdays regarding the hiring and pending cases of Public Sector Universities.

This meeting was 1 by Provincial Minister of Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun, Principal Secretary of Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar.

Vice-Chancellors of other universities and officers of all concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Matters regarding pending cases of Public Sector Universities came under discussion during this meeting that took place in Governor House. Vice-Chancellors also gave a briefing to Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar about various administrative matters of universities.

Taking notice of the pending matters, Governor Punjab Chuadhry Mohammad Sarwar formed a committee that will be headed by Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun. The committee consists of Principal Secretary of Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, along with other representatives of Governor Secretariat and Law Department. Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar directed Provincial Minister Higher Education that all pending matters including hiring of various vacant positions should be dealt with by September 15 and a report should be presented to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Addressing the meeting the Governor said that no interference in university matters shall be tolerated. All Vice-Chancellors have been appointed on merit so it is the responsibility of Vice-Chancellors that they should ensure merit and transparency in their respective universities.

Governor Punjab said that my aim is to include the universities of Punjab in top 500 universities of the world. This can only be achieved if we work together as a team to ensure merit and transparency.