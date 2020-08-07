Share:

A massive explosion ripped through Lebanon's capital Beirut late on 4 August, leaving hundreds killed and thousands injured and causing devastating damage to the city. According to authorities, the incident was caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun has not ruled out the possibility of foreign interference in the devastating explosion in the capital Beirut, saying that investigators are inspecting whether a missile or bomb could have been used in the incident.

According to Aoun's statement issued by his office, the investigation into the deadly blast is divided into three stages.

"First, how the explosive material entered and was stored ... second whether the explosion was a result of negligence or an accident ... and third the possibility that there was external interference", the statement read.