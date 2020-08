Share:

The Israeli army bombed a position of the Palestinian group Hamas late Thursday in the north of the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to local media.

Israeli warplanes struck the position in Beit Lahiya belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing.

No information was reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry on casualties.

Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation also said the Israeli army targeted some positions in Gaza.