LAHORE - Foreign Office on Thursday said discussion on Kashmir dispute at the UN Security Council for the third time in a year is a testi­mony to the fact that this is nei­ther an internal affair of India nor a bilateral issue.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Faroo­qui said Kashmir is an interna­tional dispute which is required to be resolved as per the UN Secu­rity Council resolutions.

The Spokesperson said voic­es in support of the Kashmiri people echoed across the globe marking one year of the illegal action by India and the contin­ued brutalization and disen­franchisement of the Kashmiri people. Turkey, China, OIC, UN Human Rights Council and UN Experts on human rights voiced their concerns on the blatant human rights violations in In­dian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While appreciating the stead­fast support of OIC Contact Group to the people of Indian illegal­ly occupied Jammu and Kash­mir, she said Pakistan expects more from the OIC on Kashmir dispute. She said Pakistan de­sires the OIC member countries to take lead in raising the voice of oppressed Kashmiri people.

Aisha Farooqui said protest and rallies were held in different world cities including London, Paris, Brussels and Houston on the occasion of Youm-e-Isteh­sal to condemn atrocities un­leashed by occupation forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said human rights viola­tions and abuses meted out to Kashmiri people as a result of continued oppression by Indian security forces was the subject of scores of articles and edito­rials in the international media. The spokesperson categorically rejected Indian statement on Pa­kistan's political map saying In­dia cannot create a smokescreen for its illegal and unacceptable actions in Indian occupied Jam­mu & Kashmir, including those taken since 5 August 2019. She said it is preposterous for a country that is compulsively ex­pansionist, and a brazen practi­tioner of state-terrorism, to lev­el charges against others.