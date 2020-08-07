Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday unanimously passed 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Amendment Bill 2020'.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani chaired the session during which provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan introduced the bill.

The provincial government has taken a strong stand for getting its share in oil and gas royalty in the meeting of the Common Council of Interest, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra told the house.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to pay the windfall levy share to the province. The Prime Minister also directed the Finance Ministry to ensure payment of pending arrears to all the provinces since 2012, he added.

The house was informed that the degree of 'Shahadat-ul-Alamia' which is considered equivalent to the master's degree will be made acceptable to apply for primary school Teacher posts.