LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has welcomed opening of all businesses from August 10.

In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that earlier Punjab government and now Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umer have announced to open restaurants, tourism, public points, cinemas and theaters.

They said that it was great news for the business community who suffered heavily because of COVID-19. Earlier, Punjab government has also allowed all industries, factories and business related to construction sector to operate 24 hours, 7 days a week.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the decision would help the business community who was in deep trouble and was facing a severe financial crunch due to lockdown and closure of their businesses.

They said that the business community was the backbone of the economy and was playing a great role in providing employment to the people and revenue to the government. They hoped that marriage halls would also be opened soon.