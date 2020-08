Share:

Junaid Safdar son of Maryam Nawaz has been betrothed.

According to media reports Sharif Family’s sources said that Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar got betrothed.

His fiancé has graduated from the University College of London.

The family sources said that Junaid Safdar’s fiancé is the daughter of Ex-Senator Saif-ur-Rehman.