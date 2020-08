Share:

LAHORE - In India, Congress leader Ra­hul Gandhi has said that Nar­endra Modi is telling lies about India's border standoff with China. Quoting a news report in which Indian Ministry of De­fence official admitted to Chi­nese intrusion in Ladakh, Ra­hul Gandhi asked on Twitter, Why the Prime Minister is ly­ing. Meanwhile, Indian media is reporting that the document admitting Chinese intrusion has vanished from the website of Indian Defence Ministry.