Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to appear before it on August 12 in a case related to illegally issuing a liquor license to a hotel in Lahore. The NAB alleges that while issuing liquor licenses falls under the jurisdiction of the DG Excise, Usman Buzdar used his influence to issue them to a hotel illegally.

NAB had previously launched investigations into alleged corruption by the Punjab Chief Minister as well; he was accused of getting a helicopter for his official use insured for Rs70 million, instead of Rs 30 million and had paid the insurance amount through a supplementary grant. These allegations have been denied by the CM’s spokesperson.